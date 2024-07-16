Wicomico County – Cooling Centers

COOLING CENTER OPENS IN WICOMICO COUNTY

A cooling center will be open Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in the Flanders Room at the Wicomico County Civic Center from 1:00PM-8:00PM and Wednesday July 17, 2024 from 3:00PM-6:00PM in the Arena Lobby. Temperatures with the heat index will be over 105 degrees. The Civic Center is located at 500 Glen Avenue Salisbury, MD 21804. Residents will need to bring their own food, beverages, and medications. Pets are not permitted.

The MAC Inc., Senior Center will be open Tuesday July 16, 2024 and Wednesday July 17, 2024 from 8:00am- 4:30pm as a cooling center for residents ages 55 and over. MAC is located at 909 Progress Circle, Salisbury, MD 21804.

For additional information about cooling centers in Wicomico County, call 211. For more information on heat and summer safety, visit the Wicomico County Health Department’s website at www.wicomicohealth.org and follow @WicomicoHealth on Facebook and Twitter for regular updates.