Wicomico County Council Overrides Executive Veto to Strengthen Oversight on Motor Sports Events

The Wicomico County Council has voted to override the County Executive’s veto of legislation designed to

enhance transparency and oversight regarding the use of county-owned property for motor sports events.

The bill, which amends Chapter 22 of the Wicomico County Code, mandates that all motor sports events

involving vehicles powered by combustion engines, such as automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, and off-road

vehicles, receive explicit approval from the County Council before proceeding. The County Executive has expressed concerns that the legislation could potentially shift the balance of power within county government. However, the Council maintains that the primary objective is to promote greater transparency and ensure that the community’s interests are protected–helping address concerns regarding public safety and environmental quality. The County Executive is required to submit an annual list of proposed motor sports events to the County Council by January 1 each year. Any new or additional events must also be approved by the Council throughout the year.