Wicomico County Council to Reconsider Legislation Pertaining to Dog Kennels

The Wicomico County Council will reconsider a bill pertaining to dog kennels during its legislative meeting on Tuesday, February 18th at 10am in the Council Chambers in the Government Office Building. The Council will review the setback distance requirement and consider an amendment to the bill that would allow the Board of Appeals to modify the setback requirement by special exception. This is intended to ensure that existing kennel operations with a special exception under the current code can continue to operate beyond the 3-year sunset period without needing to reapply.

Additional information from the Wicomico County Council Administrator:

Despite social media misrepresentations, the County Council’s intentions were never to put existing kennel operators out of business nor to cause undue hardship. Following the adoption of Legislative Bill 2025-01 which increased the setback distance, it was brought to the Council’s attention that the increased setback requirement could pose significant challenges for existing kennel operators. Since the first day following its last meeting, Council members and staff have worked closely with legal counsel and kennel owners to quickly resolve this matter.

The Council sincerely thanks the kennel operators for reaching out and providing their comments on this matter. Their input was invaluable in helping us take swift action to find a solution that works for everyone.

The Council’s highest priority is working collaboratively for the good of the community; placing such commitment over and above any political posturing. It has always remained resolute in its commitment to enacting responsible legislation in the most responsible manner with the interest of all citizens of Wicomico County in mind.