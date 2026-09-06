Wicomico County Crash with Wrong-way Driver on Route 13 Injures 3

A Cambridge man driving a pickup truck the wrong way on Route 13 in Wicomico County collided with a Maryland State Police patrol vehicle. The driver, 36 year old Joshua Jorette of Cambridge, was arrested at the scene and is charged with DUI, reckless driving, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and other offenses. The trooper as well as the driver and passenger in a third vehicle involved in the crash were all treated for injuries.

Another trooper responded to the original call and was nearly struck – then attempted a traffic stop. The trooper that was struck moved his patrol vehicle directly into the path of Jorette, who tried to go around the trooper and struck the patrol vehicle, spun and struck the third vehicle.

Jorette is being held in the Wicomico County Detention Center.

The investigation remains active.