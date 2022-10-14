Wicomico County Ends Mosquito Spraying for 2022

Spraying to control adult mosquitoes in Wicomico County has come to an end for this year. The county has had no reports of any persons or mosquito pools testing positive for any transmittable diseases as of October 12th. Bills for the 2022 season will be sent to the County Finance Office by the end of November and community contacts should receive them before the end of the year.

Contracts for the 2023 season will go out in February – if your community did not participate – you can get information about how to join the program at Wicomico County Mosquito Control – at 443-614-3556 or email cjones@wicomicocounty.org.