Wicomico County Executive, Bob Culver, Dies after Battle with Liver Cancer

Wicomico County Executive, Bob Culver, has lost his battle with liver cancer. The announcement was made on his Facebook page this morning, “The family of County Executive Bob Culver is sad to announce that he passed peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family this morning. Well known for his spirit and tenacity, he had fought a courageous battle for several months. More information will follow.”

Culver was diagnosed with liver cancer in February and has been undergoing treatment at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.

STATEMENT BY SENATOR MARY BETH CAROZZA ON THE PASSING OF WICOMICO COUNTY EXECUTIVE BOB CULVER

“The passing of our friend, Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver has hit our home community hard, and my heartfelt condolences and prayers are with both the Culver family and Bob’s County family. I have always admired Bob Culver’s passion for serving and working so hard for all of Wicomico County, especially his understanding of how projects, like the Salisbury Regional Airport expansion and the 7 ½ baseball field for individuals with disabilities, benefited and improved the quality of life in Wicomico County and beyond. Right up until the very end, Bob Culver was fighting for Wicomico County, and that’s inspiring for all of us in public service. Rest in peace, my friend, Bob Culver.”

Salisbury University President Charles Wight on the passing of Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver: