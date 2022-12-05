Wicomico County Executive, Julie Giordano, to be Sworn In Tuesday Morning

Julie Giordano, Wicomico County Executive

Wicomico County Executive-elect Julie Giordano will be sworn into office Tuesday morning at 9am. Giordano has taught in the Wicomico County School District for over 15 years and the ceremony will take place at James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury giving current and former students of Giordano’s a chance to watch history being made as the first female Wicomico County Executive is sworn in to office.

The five new members of the Wicomico County Council will be sworn in Tuesday evening during their Council meeting which begins at 6pm in the Government Office Building in Salisbury.