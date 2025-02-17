Wicomico County Executive Vetoes Kennel Bill

Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano has vetoed legislation that will impact kennel owners. She says that the bill as amended would require that the runs of a kennel be located no less than 1000 feet from an existing residential dwelling on another parcel. There is no current kennel that can comply and would place an unrealistic and unfair burden on kennel owners in Wicomico County. The vetoed bill, 2025-01, now returns to the County Council, which is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 10am.

Additional information from the County Executive:

“This legislation, while well-intended, places an unrealistic and unfair burden on our county’s kennel owners,” said County Executive Julie Giordano. “If enforced, it would force long-standing businesses into noncompliance, potentially shutting them down or requiring costly and impractical relocations. That is not the kind of policy we should be implementing in Wicomico County.”

The veto was issued after hearing extensive concerns from kennel owners and community members, who argued that the bill fails to provide any grandfathering provisions for existing businesses and does not offer reasonable alternatives to achieve its intended goals.

Key reasons for the veto include:

No existing kennel meets the new requirement, meaning every kennel would be out of compliance in three years.

Financial and logistical hardships for small business owners, who may not have the resources to relocate.

Economic consequences, including potential job losses and reduced access to pet care services for county residents.

Lack of stakeholder input, as the amendment was passed without full engagement from affected business owners.

The County Executive is calling on the County Council to revisit the legislation and work with kennel owners, residents, and the planning and zoning department to develop a more balanced and fair approach that protects both business interests and community concerns.

“I urge the Council to reconsider this legislation and engage with all stakeholders before making a decision that could have such a devastating impact on our local businesses,” said Julie Giordano. “We can find a better solution—one that supports both responsible kennel operations and the needs of our residents.”

The vetoed bill will now return to the County Council. The next County Council meeting is scheduled for February 18, 2025, at 10:00 AM, where the matter is expected to be discussed further.