Wicomico County Extends Household Permit Renewal Hours for Resident Convenience

Wicomico County has announced extended hours for Household Permit Renewal at the Newland Park Landfill Office to better accommodate residents. The Newland Park Landfill Office will be open for permit renewal on: Saturday, December 7th from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Wednesday, December 11th during regular business hours. To further enhance convenience for residents, the County plans to extend Household Permit Renewal hours to include the first Saturday of each month beginning January 2025. County Executive Julie Giordano emphasized the importance of accessibility for residents, affirming the commitment to providing flexible options to ensure their services are as convenient as possible for the residents of Wicomico County. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these extended hours and bring the necessary documentation to complete their renewals efficiently.