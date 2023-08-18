Wicomico County Fair This Weekend

The Wicomico County Fair is this weekend – at WinterPlace Park. There’s something for everyone from rodeo competitions, farm and home show competitions, livestock shows and a petting farm, rides, games, food, music and more. Hours are 4 to 9pm Friday, 10 to 9pm Saturday and noon to 6pm Sunday. This will take place rain or shine – any closure announcements will be posted to their Facebook page.

Admission and parking are free! No pets allowed on fairgrounds. Service animals must have appropriate paperwork.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL FAIR SCHEDULE