Wicomico County has First Coronavirus Positive Case

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day says that Wicomico County’s first positive case of coronavirus is isolated at home and recovering well. The City of Salisbury, in cooperation with the Wicomico Health Department, Wicomico County Government, and other allied agencies has created www.coronarecoverytaskforce.com – a repository of useful information and links to important news and developments.
The following limitations are recommended for area businesses:
- We encourage citizens to continue to support local businesses by ordering food through carry-out and delivery services. Services such as DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats have suspended local franchise fees during this emergency.
- We encourage citizens to visit grocery and general merchandise stores during non-peak hours. Citizens who are not seniors are asked to please avoid the seniors-only hours being implemented by many grocers.
- In line with the recommendation of the CDC, we encourage all doctor’s and dentist’s offices to reduce or postpone all non-essential/emergent procedures.