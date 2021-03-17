Wicomico County Health Department Opens Vaccinations to All in Phase 1-C

The Wicomico County Health Department continues to offer coronavirus vaccinations to individuals in Phase 1-C as well as Phase 1-A and B. Phase 1-C is anyone 65 and older, others in public safety, healthcare, food and agriculture production, US Postal Service workers, grocery store employees and more. To request a vaccine appointment – email wicomico.covidvax@maryland.gov. This is NOT for the mass vaccination clinic that will begin Thursday at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Those registrations go through the State of Maryland Department of Health at covidvax.maryland.gov