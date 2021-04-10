Wicomico County High Schools to Graduate at Perdue Stadium

With the final marking term of the 2020-2021 school year underway, graduation is starting to

feel very close for the Class of 2021. Wicomico County Public Schools is pleased to announce

that commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2021 for all four high schools will be held at

Arthur W. Perdue Stadium (Shorebirds Stadium) in June.

Though events of this size are still not advisable indoors, current CDC, state and county health

guidelines allow for the planning of commencement ceremonies outdoors this spring. Perdue

Stadium, home of the Delmarva Shorebirds, provides the best available setting for honoring

graduating seniors from the four high schools. We anticipate that schools will be able to

provide 4 guest tickets per graduate. All COVID-19 health and safety procedures must be

followed during commencement, including having 6 feet of physical distancing and the wearing

of face masks by all.

Wicomico Schools and its high schools are very pleased that most aspects of our traditional

commencement ceremonies will be back, including the processional of graduating seniors,

performances by band and chorus, and the participation of the Wicomico High JROTC color

guard. In a twist on the traditional walk across the stage, members of the Class of 2021 will be

announced over the stadium loudspeaker as they walk to home plate to receive their diploma.

New this year: All of the commencement ceremonies will be livestreamed so that those not in

attendance can watch.

Commencement ceremonies must take place on dates when the stadium is not already booked,

so the commencement schedule will be as follows:

– Friday, June 11:

7 p.m., Commencement for Mardela Middle and High

(mandatory commencement rehearsal Thursday, June 10 at 9 a.m.)

– Saturday, June 12:

10 a.m., Commencement for Parkside High

(mandatory commencement rehearsal Thursday, June 10 at 12 p.m.)

2:30 p.m., Commencement for Wicomico High

(mandatory commencement rehearsal Friday, June 11 at 9 a.m.)

7 p.m., Commencement for James M. Bennett High

(mandatory commencement rehearsal Friday, June 11 at 12 p.m.)

Evening High School Commencement remains scheduled for Thursday, June 3 at 7 p.m. Location

details will be announced soon.

Commencement plans were shared with senior families Friday evening in a SchoolMessenger

call/email from the school. Each high school is also developing plans for other safe celebrations

for the Class of 2021.

The commencement ceremony for Wicomico County Evening High School will be held at 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 3, at a location to be determined. With a much smaller graduating class than the

four traditional high schools, Evening High does not require an outdoor community venue for

commencement.

Note: The last day of school for seniors will be Thursday, June 3. There are no final exams this

year.