Wicomico County Holiday Closings
December 20, 2023/
WICOMICO COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES
- Wicomico County Government Offices will be closing at 3:00 PM on Friday, December 22, 2023 and closed until Wednesday December 27, 2023 in observance of the Christmas holiday.
CONVENIENCE CENTERS, LANDFILL, BUSH PILE, FERRY CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY SCHEDULE
- On Saturday, December 23, 2023, the Newland Park Landfill, Convenience Center, Brush Pile and all external Convenience Centers will be open.
- On Sunday, December 24th and 25th the Newland Park Landfill, brush piles, all external Convenience Centers and Upper Ferry will be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday. Whitehaven Ferry is off-line being refurbished.
- The Newland Park Landfill, Convenience Center, Brush pile and Upper Ferry will be opened on Tuesday, December 26th.
- The external Convenience Centers will be on regular schedule opening on Wednesday, December 27th.
- For more information, please contact the Newland Park Landfill at 410-548-4935. Ferry information is available by calling 410-543-2765.