Wicomico County Judge Sentences Noe Meja-Domingo for Attempted Kidnapping

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A man has been sentenced for an attempted kidnapping of a 2 year old child during a family celebration last May. Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court of Wicomico County, the Honorable S. James Sarbanes sentenced 32 year old Noe Meja-Domingo to 25 years in prison, imposing a 10-year active term and suspending the balance of the sentence in favor of 5 years of probation. Meja-Domingo will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life. He will also be subject to deportation at the end of his sentence.

Additional information from the Wicomico County State’s Attorney:

Meja-Domingo was convicted in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County last week of Attempted Kidnapping of a Child Under the Age of Sixteen following an Alford plea in which Domingo conceded

the State had sufficient evidence to prove his guilt.

According to court records, on May 14, 2022, the young victim’s family was celebrating a birthday with several neighbors. Meja-Domingo and his family were in attendance. At approximately ten o’clock in the evening, the victim’s mother placed the sleeping two-year-old child in bed. At the time she did so, the bedroom window next to the bed was closed. Approximately five minutes later, the victim’s mother returned to the room to put items away and observed Meja-Domingo reaching into her child’s now opened window, pulling the child by the leg towards the opening. The victim’s mother screamed and Meja-Domingo ran away.