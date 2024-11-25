Wicomico County Lifts Countywide Burning Ban

Wicomico County has lifted the countywide burn ban. The committee, which includes representatives from four local Fire Chiefs, the Maryland Forest Service, Wicomico County Department of Planning & Zoning and the Health Department agreed unanimously that conditions have improved to where lifting the ban is safe and appropriate. Residents are now permitted to resume open burning activities in compliance with existing state and county regulations. Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano encourages residents to continue to exercise caution and follow proper guidelines when burning.

Additional information from the Wicomico County Executive:

Residents should remain mindful of potential fire risks and adhere to the following guidelines for safe

burning:

Obtain any required permits for open burning activities.

Ensure that burning is conducted during permissible hours.

Avoid burning on windy days or during dry conditions to prevent accidental spread.

For additional information on open burning regulations in Wicomico County, please contact the

Wicomico County Health Department or your local fire department.