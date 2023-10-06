Wicomico County Man Convicted of Sexual Abuse of Minor

October 6, 2023/Mari Lou

Hermann-Financial
Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A Wicomico County man has been convicted in the sexual abuse of a minor. Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, S. James Sarbanes last week convicted 59 year old Robert Hill of the following crimes –

  • 2 counts of sexual abuse of a minor
  • 2 counts of 2nd degree rape
  • 3 counts of 3rd degree sexual offense
  • 3 counts of 4 the degree sexual offense
  • 4 counts of 2nd degree assault

Sentencing has been deferred pending receipt of a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment.

Court records show Hill sexually abused a minor in his car, who was under the age of 11, from 2018 through 2021.

Hermann-Financial
Posted in , , , , , , ,