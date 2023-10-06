Wicomico County Man Convicted of Sexual Abuse of Minor
A Wicomico County man has been convicted in the sexual abuse of a minor. Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, S. James Sarbanes last week convicted 59 year old Robert Hill of the following crimes –
- 2 counts of sexual abuse of a minor
- 2 counts of 2nd degree rape
- 3 counts of 3rd degree sexual offense
- 3 counts of 4 the degree sexual offense
- 4 counts of 2nd degree assault
Sentencing has been deferred pending receipt of a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment.
Court records show Hill sexually abused a minor in his car, who was under the age of 11, from 2018 through 2021.