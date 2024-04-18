Wicomico County Man Indicted for Sexual Abuse of a Minor
April 18, 2024/
An investigation by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center led to the criminal indictment of 64 year old James Thompson. Officials say the focus of the investigation was allegations of sexual abuse of a minor by Thompson over several years. Earlier this week a Wicomico County Grand Jury indicted Thompson on 228 offenses, including:
- Sex Abuse of a minor-House/Family Member
- Sex Abuse of a Minor
- Rape in the First Degree
- Rape in the Second Degree
- Sex Offense in the Second Degree
- Sex Offense in the Third Degree
- Sex Trafficking-Explicit Performance
- Sex Trafficking-Take/Cause
- Sexual Solicitation of a Minor
- Cause another to Engage in Sex Act-Threat
- Cause another to Engage in Sex Production-Threat
- Stalking
- Electronic Communication: Harass a Minor
- Telephone Misuse: Obscene
- Camera Surveillance of Private area with Prurient Intent
- Child Porn-Film in Sex Act
- Child Porn-Minor as Sex Subject
- Possession of Child Pornography
Thompson, who is already a registered sex offender, is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center. His initial appearance before the Circuit Court of Wicomico County is scheduled for May 10, 2024.