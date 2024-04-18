Wicomico County Man Indicted for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Image courtesy Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office

An investigation by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center led to the criminal indictment of 64 year old James Thompson. Officials say the focus of the investigation was allegations of sexual abuse of a minor by Thompson over several years. Earlier this week a Wicomico County Grand Jury indicted Thompson on 228 offenses, including:

Sex Abuse of a minor-House/Family Member

Sex Abuse of a Minor

Rape in the First Degree

Rape in the Second Degree

Sex Offense in the Second Degree

Sex Offense in the Third Degree

Sex Trafficking-Explicit Performance

Sex Trafficking-Take/Cause

Sexual Solicitation of a Minor

Cause another to Engage in Sex Act-Threat

Cause another to Engage in Sex Production-Threat

Stalking

Electronic Communication: Harass a Minor

Telephone Misuse: Obscene

Camera Surveillance of Private area with Prurient Intent

Child Porn-Film in Sex Act

Child Porn-Minor as Sex Subject

Possession of Child Pornography

Thompson, who is already a registered sex offender, is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center. His initial appearance before the Circuit Court of Wicomico County is scheduled for May 10, 2024.