Wicomico County Man Sentenced for Drug & Weapons Conviction

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A Wicomico County man has been sentenced for trafficking cocaine and weapons offenses. Last March, 37 year old Angel Maldonado was found guilty by a Wicomico County jury, of Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Illegal

Possession of a Regulated Firearm, and related offenses. On Thursday he was sentenced by the Honorable William H. Jones, Associate Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, accompanied by the Honorable Kathleen L. Beckstead, Chief Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, to 35 years in prison with all but 12 years of incarceration suspended. Maldonado will be required to serve five (5) years of his sentence without the possibility of parole, and will be placed on five (5) years of supervised probation.

Members of the Salisbury Police Department and allied agencies conducted an investigation into Maldonado distributing drugs in Wicomico County, Maryland. On January 17, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search and seizure warrant on Maldonado’s residence. Pursuant to the search, officers seized a loaded Ruger .40-caliber handgun, ammunition, and drug trafficking equipment and paraphernalia. Maldonado is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2014 conviction for Distribution of Heroin.