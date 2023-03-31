Wicomico County Man Sentenced for Illegal Firearm

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A Pittsville man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison – 5 years without the possibility of parole, for the illegal possession of a regulated firearm. Court officials say 35 year old Timothy Ketterman was convicted on January 31st after a 2-day trial. Court records show investigators responded to a fatal vehicle crash at Queen Avenue and Duchess Drive last October. At the scene, Sheriff Mike Lewis recovered a 22 caliber semi-automatic pistol with no serial number with an attached suppressor. Ammunition was also located as well as an extended magazine and drug paraphernalia.

Ketterman is a convicted felon, and is legally ineligible to possess a handgun.