Wicomico County Man Sentenced to Life Plus 25 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

Wicomico County Associate Judge of the Circuit Court Karen Dean has sentenced 39 year old Kenny Vansant of Wicomico County to life plus 25 years in prison. Vansant was convicted of two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, 2nd degree sexual offense, 3rd degree sexual offense, 4th degree sexual offense and 2nd degree assault.

Court papers show that in the summer of 2016, Vansant sexually abused a family member who was under the age of 9 at the time. At the time of these crimes, Vansant was on parole for a prior sexual offenses committed against a child under the age of 7.

This sentence is the maximum term permitted by law.