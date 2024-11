A Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge has sentenced 36 year old Darnell Jenkins to life plus 65 years in prison after he was convicted in August after a three-day trial on two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, 2 counts of attempted 2nd degree rape and 3 counts of 3rd degree sexual offense.

Court records show Jenkins sexually abused a child under the age of 9 in his household from 2019 through 2020.

