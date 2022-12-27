Wicomico County New Year Holiday Schedule

If you live in Wicomico County, the celebration of the new year will bring some temporary holiday adjustments. Wicomico County Government Offices will be closed beginning Friday, December 30th at 5:00 pm until Tuesday, January 3rd.



On Friday and Saturday, December 30th and 31st, the Newland Park Landfill, Convenience Center, and Brush Pile will be open normal hours.



The landfill, brush pile, convenience center and all external convenience centers will be closed Sunday but open Monday, January 2nd, with the exception of the landfill offices and Whitehaven Ferry which will be closed.



For more information, please contact the Newland Park Landfill at 410-548-4935. Ferry information is available by calling 410-543-2765.