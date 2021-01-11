Wicomico County: Phase 1-A Don’t Delay! Schedule Your Vaccination Today

Wicomico County Health Department is currently vaccinating individuals in Phase 1A of the Vaccination Plan. Individuals included in this phase who have not already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine should email wicomico.covidvax@maryland.gov to schedule an appointment. The health department would like to urge those individuals within Phase 1A to not wait to make their appointment. As the vaccine distribution moves along the scheduled plan and opens up to other phases, it may be much harder to get an appointment.

In following the State of Maryland’s updated COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, the Wicomico County Health Department continues to schedule vaccinations for only those listed in Phase 1A such as:

· Front line hospital staff and health care workers,

· Nursing home residents/staff

· Law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS

· Correctional health care staff and officers

· Front line judiciary staff

The Health Department is in the process of contacting those in Phase 1A. Please bring the following to the vaccination center:

· Proof of employment as a licensed/registered health care worker (if staff member of a healthcare provider’s office, must provide proof of employment on company letterhead)

· Proof of licensure from a Maryland health care board (ex. Nursing license, CNA license, dental license, etc.)

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov . Information about the vaccine distribution in Maryland and priority phases can be found at www.covidlink.maryland.gov . Want to stay updated on local COVID-19 news? Connect with the health department at www.wicomicohealth.org or through our social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram (WicomicoHealth) or Twitter (@WicomicoHealth).