Wicomico County Public Schools – “Bell to Bell, No Cell”

Starting with the first bell on the first day of the 2026-2027 school year, students in Wicomico County Public Schools may not use personal electronic devices during the school day. This new “Bell to Bell, No Cell” rule supports a safe and effective learning environment, and meets the requirements of a new state law that will prohibit student cell phone use during school hours.

Wicomico’s “Bell to Bell, No Cell” rule will be in place from the first bell until the dismissal bell. The rule covers instructional time, lunch, passing periods, transportation on shuttle buses, and all other school-related activities during the school day.

The goal is simple: Wicomico Schools wants to create a safer, more focused, distraction-free learning environment in our schools where students engage with teachers, classmates, and learning instead of personal devices. This clear expectation of “Bell to Bell, No Cell” truly means what is says, and it applies to all personal communication devices throughout the academic day. We appreciate the support of parents and guardians in reinforcing this new rule for students.

Earlier this year, the Maryland General Assembly passed the Joanne C. Benson Maryland Phone-Free Schools Act, which the governor signed into law effective July 1, 2026. Each school system must, no later than the start of the 2027-2028 school year, develop and implement a policy prohibiting the use of electronic communication devices by students during the academic school day. In keeping with the goals of this new law and to maintain a safe and focused learning environment for Wicomico students and teachers, Wicomico County Public Schools is implementing its new cell-free rule effective Sept. 1, the start of the current school year.

Students may use cell phones and other electronic communication devices before the first bell and after the dismissal bell only.

“Bell to Bell, No Cell” means just that: Students must keep all personal communication devices powered off or silenced and stored out of sight during the academic school day. A personal communication device is any device not owned by Wicomico County Public Schools, including, but not limited to, cell phones, AngelSense devices, earbuds, headphones, smart watches, wearable technology, and devices with photo, audio recording, or communication capabilities (e.g., smart glasses or recording pens).

Wicomico County Public Schools is shifting from managing cell-phone distractions period by period to establishing a clear, system-wide expectation for no student cell phone use throughout the entire academic day. This gives students and staff a consistent rule to follow and provides the best opportunity to keep the focus of the school day on learning.

An important benefit of the new “Bell to Bell, No Cell” rule is reducing inappropriate recording and social media activity during the school day. Students may not use personal electronic devices to take photographs or record audio or video of others without authorization. Recording or sharing fights, confrontations, or other inappropriate activities is prohibited.

Students in Wicomico Schools will continue to use school system-issued technology (such as laptops) for instruction when directed by staff for instructional purposes. Students and staff must follow the WCPS Acceptable Use of Technology procedure when using these district technology resources.