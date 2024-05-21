Wicomico County Says No to Collective Bargaining Agreement for County Sheriff’s Office

The Wicomico County Council Tuesday voted down a Collective Bargaining Agreement for the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. The agreement proposed a new wage scale, 2.5% COLA in retirement and other amenities to make sure Wicomico County remains competitive with surrounding jurisdictions and the State to help with recruitment and retention. The COLA was of the most concern for the Council. County Executive Julie Giordano says all other parties were in agreement to the contract and it’s a shame the Council couldn’t support law enforcement, even after recognizing Police Week at the start of the meeting.

Additional information from County Executive Giordano:

The biggest concern for the Council was the COLA. Due to the concern, on May 13, 2024, the Council was provided a financial projection using actuarial data from CBIZ, the county’s actuary firm, completed by Pam Oland, Director of Finance. There were limited questions, concerns, or requests for clarification that were sent to the Executive’s Office or the Director of Finance prior to the May 21st meeting.

The council claimed that they did not realize that this was actuarial data, even though the email provided read as follows:

“Good afternoon,

After analyzing actuarial data from CBIZ, we feel confident in what is proposed for the 2025 CBA.

Based on current estimates, it appears the collections for contract period are sufficient to cover this estimate. Additionally, collections of 1% will help offset continued growth in pension pay out. Please note, if the salary scale is adjusted after 2 years, that will impact deposits, but have limited impact on the payments (in this scenario as those will have been set based on current salaries). This was based on a sample of retirees and their actual actuarial calculations. This assumes all 20 will retire in FY 2025 after July 1,

2024. As with any estimate, if the factors change, the estimate will change.

Please let me know if you have any other questions and we look forward to the work session on May 21 at 8:30 am. FYI, Chief Deputy, Gary Baker, has agreed to join.”



Based on the email above, the Council was well aware that the data was directly from CBIZ, the County Executive was open to any questions, and the Council had over a week to digest the one-page financial projection document.

“It is very disappointing to see this happen. We need this contract, especially the COLA, to help attract and keep our deputies. All other parties were in agreeance to the contract and it’s a shame the Council could not support our law enforcement.” Julie Giordano, County Executive

The negotiating attorneys will meet in the next week to discuss the next step.