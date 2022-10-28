Wicomico County School District Community Forums Set

Wicomico Superintendent of Schools Dr. Micah Stauffer will hold four Community Forums in November. The public is invited to come and be part of any of the forums which will include presentations and conversations about public education in Wicomico County. Already Dr. Stauffer has met with school officials and is currently meeting with student leaders at the district’s high school. At each forum, Dr. Stauffer will share information on school system data, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the Superintendent’s Entry Plan and principled leadership. Each forum is a chance for the public to give input and ask questions.

Each Community Forum will be held from 6-7 p.m. The schedule of forums is as follows:

Wednesday, Nov. 2: At Pittsville Elementary & Middle School, 34404 Old Ocean City Road, Pittsville

Monday, Nov. 7: At West Salisbury Elementary School, 1321 West Road, Salisbury

Wednesday, Nov. 9: At Bennett Middle School, 532 S. Division St., Fruitland

Thursday, Nov. 17: At Westside Intermediate School, 8000 Quantico Road, Hebron

For information, please email comments@wcboe.org, or call 410-677-4495.