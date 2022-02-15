Wicomico County Schools: Statement on Adherence to State Masking Regulations

Since the governor’s remarks late last week about his desire to see the end of the state emergency masking regulation in public schools, our school system and Board of Education have received a number of inquiries about whether the masking requirement is still in effect. At this time, the emergency regulation on Face Coverings in School Facilities approved by a joint legislative committee in September 2021 and updated in January 2022 remains in effect. The Wicomico County Board of Education’s vote on Sept. 20 to adopt the State Board Masking Regulation as required by the State Board remains in effect.

The governor has asked the Maryland State Board of Education to review and rescind this masking regulation, citing falling COVID-19 infection numbers and widespread availability of vaccines for almost all school-age children. The State Board of Education and the Maryland State Department of Education will continue the practice of regularly reviewing the statewide masking requirement. The State Board has said it will consider the matter at its next scheduled meeting on Feb. 22.

In January, the regulation on masks in schools was updated to include three “off-ramps” that provide local school systems with a way to support decisions on lifting the face covering requirement. These off-ramps are:

If at least 80 percent of the county population in the county where the schools are located is fully vaccinated, as reported by MDH.

The local superintendent may lift the face covering requirement for a school facility or facilities after a principal or designated school official verifies that 80 percent of the school staff and students in the school facility have been fully vaccinated.

The local superintendent may lift the face covering requirement in schools if the county has sustained 14 consecutive days of moderate or low transmission rate of COVID-19 cases, as reported by the CDC.

While COVID-19 case numbers are improving after the omicron case spike, Wicomico County does not yet have numbers that would qualify the school system to consider lifting the mask mandate using the off-ramps above. No school system in the state currently qualifies to lift the masking requirement for students and adults in schools using these off-ramps.

Wicomico County Public Schools continues to follow the state’s masking regulation, including the specific exemptions from the requirements for wearing a face covering while inside a school facility (see current listing of exemptions below, or at this link: https://marylandpublicschools.org/about/Documents/Regulations/Emergency/13A.01.07revised1.5.22.pdf).

These exemptions are among those that have been allowed since September:

Any person seated and actively consuming food or beverage

Any person actively engaged in exercise (this would include interscholastic athletics and physical education classes)

Any person playing a musical instrument that requires the removal of a face covering (such as a flute, trumpet, tuba, etc.)

This exemption was added to the list of exemptions with the January 2022 update:

Any student who is participating in a school-approved fine arts dress rehearsal or performance

This new exemption means that while Wicomico students may continue to wear masks for fine arts performances, they are no longer required to wear face masks, as the state has provided an exemption. As long as the current masking regulation remains in effect, schools may consider using this exemption for performances.

For example, the James M. Bennett High Rock & Roll Revival (Feb. 11-13 and 17-20) had students in masks throughout rehearsals, dress rehearsals and school shows. The new exemption for students from wearing masks in performances was reviewed prior to the opening show on Feb. 11. The leaders of Rock & Roll Revival, in collaboration with the school’s PTSA and the school principal, gave students the option to perform on stage without masks, and most have done so. (Band members playing a musical instrument such as a trumpet or saxophone were already exempt when actively playing, and dancers in the show would also have been exempt because they were actively engaged in exercise.) Students in Rock & Roll Revival must still wear masks while backstage or when performing in the audience. Masks continue to be required for the audience.