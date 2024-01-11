Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office: Bomb Threats Made to Get Friend Out of School for the Day

Charges are pending in the case of a series of bomb threats that were directed at Mardela Middle and High School yesterday. The administration promptly took action, and investigative efforts were initiated to identify and apprehend this person. Detectives from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and School Resources Division headed to Crisfield in Somerset County to meet with the individual, who confessed to his involvement in the bomb threats. He told them his intention was not to cause harm but to get a friend who attends Mardela Middle and High School, out of school for the day. Authorities seized his cell phone for further investigation pending a Search and Seizure warrant. While the incident caused concern and disruption, the risk to public safety was low, according to law enforcement.