Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Bomb Threat at Salisbury Middle School from Person Claiming to be Hamas
November 15, 2023/
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threatening call that came into Salisbury Middle School. Sheriff Mike Lewis tells the Talk of Delmarva the male caller, claiming to be Hamas, said he had left several pipe bombs in the school. While they continue to investigate, they have not found anything credible regarding this threat so far. School administration, staff, and students are safe.