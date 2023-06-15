Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Burglary, Requesting Public’s Assistance

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in connection with an investigation into a burglary that occurred on Hamden Drive in Salisbury earlier this month. On June 2nd, responding deputies found the resident hiding in her bedroom with the door locked. The suspects entered the back yard over a fence, disabled lights, and forced entry into 2 locked doors. They then attempted to enter the bedroom where the victim was hiding but were unable to make entry. Through investigation it appears that this was a planned act, and the victim was not known by the suspects. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to lock their doors and be observant of their surroundings.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this investigation, please contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation at 410-548-4898. If anyone has surveillance footage that may be relevant to this investigation, please send it to wcsocid@wicomicocounty.org.