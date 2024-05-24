Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fight at JM Bennett HS

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault at James M. Bennett High School early Friday morning. Officials report the School Resource Deputy saw a large fight near the main entrance to the school just after 7:30am. Road Patrol and other School Resource Deputies responded and pepper spray was used to break up the fights. Two students were transported to Tidal Health.

School Resource officers have identified seven minor students involved in the fight and will complete Requests for Juvenile Charges through the Department of Juvenile Services.

The investigation is ongoing.