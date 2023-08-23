Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Missing Person Case

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office requesting help in locating Mildred “Milly” Marie Nickles. On August 5th, Nickles was reporting missing and was reportedly last seen in July. During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that Nickles is homeless and transient. According to reports, she will travel between the Salisbury area and the Baltimore area, where she has family. Nickles was last seen in the area of the Wicomico Public Library, 122 S Division Street, Salisbury, Maryland on or about July 26th. Mildred “Milly” Marie Nickles is described as a 58-year-old white woman, about 5’03” tall, and weighing approximately 160 pounds. She has reddish brown hair and green eyes. Nickles clothing description is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this possible whereabouts of Nickles is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4891. Anonymous information may be reported to Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776.