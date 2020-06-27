Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Salisbury Man

Image courtesy Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office

Wicomico County Sheriff’s office continues to look for 69 year old Nathanial “Teddy” Ennels who went missing Friday afternoon just before 3pm. Police say he is an African American man, about 5’ 7” and 160 pounds with greyish brown hair and was last seen in the area of Eastwood Circle east of Salisbury. He was wearing a brown and white polo shirt and brown shorts and black shoes. If you know where he is – contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4891.