Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Two Wanted on Drug, Weapons Charges

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted on several drug charges including possession with intent to distribute narcotics and distributing narcotics near a school along with possession of firearms. The Sheriff’s Office executed a search and seizure warrant in late January at a home on Arthur Street in Salisbury. They are looking for 57-year-old Marc Curry and 57-year-old Larry Ennis–both black men. If you know the location of Curry and/or Ennis, contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4891, Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776, or you can leave an anonymous tip on their website or app.