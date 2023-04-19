Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Woman in Fraud Identity Theft Case

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 23-year-old woman who they determined cashed a fraudulent check for over $2,000. The sheriff’s office responded to the Farmers Bank of Willards on December 1, 2022 in reference to someone depositing fraudulent checks. A criminal summons was issued to Tambria Renae Davis for possession/use of false government identification, fraud identity theft of $25,000 to $100,000, fraud identity theft of $1,500 to $25,000, and forgery/private document possession. Her whereabouts are unknown, but according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, she could possibly be in Georgia. The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information regarding this investigation to please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898.