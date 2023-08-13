Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest in July Shooting in Salisbury

Image courtesy Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office

Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and Salisbury Police have arrested a Salisbury man on firearms offenses. Police went into a Chippewa Boulevard home with a search and seizure warrant on Thursday where they arrested 22 year old Kairee Vanlandingham. Evidence collected during the search connected Vanlandingham to a shooting on July 5th on Chippewa Boulevard during a community celebration that left one person dead and 7 injured. Vanlandingham, who is a convicted felon, admitted to firing a firearm during the incident and was charged with multiple additional offenses, with more charges likely pending.

assault 1st degree

possession of a firearm with a felony conviction

illegal possession of a regulated firearm

wear a handgun on person

reckless endangerment

The investigation is continuing and police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.