Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Person

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating 52-year-old Richard David Beals Jr. Beals is described as a White man, 5’9 and about 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Beals was last seen by the reporting party approximately 3 months prior to the report being made. The report was made on October 19th. During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that Beals is homeless and transient. It was reported that he was living in the Mildale Drive area of Salisbury. Investigators learned that he was last observed in a wooded area near Still Meadow Boulevard around July 17th of this year. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this individual should contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4891.