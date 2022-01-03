Wicomico County SNOW EMERGENCY PLAN IN EFFECT

The Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack in Wicomico County in conjunction with local agencies and the State Highway Administration have implemented the Snow Emergency Plan. This plan is to assist the State Highway Administration in snow

clearing operations throughout the county.

Effective 0700 Hrs. today’s date, all vehicles on the roadway must be equipped with snow chains or snow tires on both driving wheels of motor vehicles. In addition, a parking ban is imposed on all snow emergency routes in the County. Motorists on the

roadway are asked to utilize caution, reduce speed, and be on the lookout for Emergency Crews attempting to assist other motorists.

A press release will be sent out advising when the snow emergency plan has been lifted.

Questions should be addressed to the Maryland State Police Barrack in Salisbury at 410-749-3101.

For more information on snow emergency plans: – http://www.chart.state.md.us/StormInfo/snow_emergency_plans.asp