UPDATED: Wicomico County SNOW EMERGENCY PLAN LIFTED at Noon Sunday

UPDATED – 1/30/22 11:25am – Effective 1200 hours, today’s date, Wicomico County Snow Emergency Plan will be

lifted.

Questions should be addressed to the Maryland State Police Barrack in Salisbury at 410-749-3101.

The Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack in Wicomico County in conjunction with local emergency agencies and MDOT State Highway Administration will implement the Snow Emergency Plan (SEP) at 3:00 pm today. This plan is to assist the MDOT State Highway Administration in preparation of snow clearing operations throughout the county.

As part of the SEP, a parking ban will be imposed on all snow emergency routes in Wicomico County. Vehicles left on the shoulders of roadways along snow emergency routes will be removed/towed.

Motorists are asked to only drive if necessary. While on the roadway please utilize caution, reduce speed and be on the lookout for emergency crews attempting to assist other motorists.

A press release will be sent out advising when the snow emergency plan has been lifted.

For more information on snow emergency plans: Click Here

For route planning and road closure information: Click Here

For active snow plow information: Click Here