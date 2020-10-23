Wicomico Creekwatchers Release Water Quality Report

A report card on the water quality of the Wicomico River gives a grade of about C- plus.

The Wicomico Environmental Trust and the City of Salisbury presented the 2019 Wicomico Creekwatchers River Report Thursday.

Citizen-scientists periodically collected data from 26 sites along the Wicomico River during 2019.

Analysis shows that nitrates in the water have increased, while phosphate levels have stayed relatively consistent.

The water temperature has generally risen.

pH levels have increased, and levels of chlorophyll have been elevated in the past few years.

Fecal coliform bacteria in the watershed continues to decline, according to the study.