Wicomico Deputy 1st-Class Glenn Hilliard To Be Laid To Rest Today

Law enforcement officers, first-responders and members of the community are expected to turn out for the funeral of Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard this morning (Tuesday).

A motorcade carrying his body is expected to depart from the Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home on West Road in Salisbury at about 8:15 a.m. The trip to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church on Beaglin Park Drive is expected to take half-an-hour.

Public viewing hours are nine a.m. until noon, and the funeral is expected to begin at about 12:30.

It will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel.

Deputy First Class Hillard was shot to death June 12th while trying to arrest an armed fugitive in Pittsville.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Maryland State Police released additional details about the motorcade route:

West Road to W. Naylor Mill Road

● Right onto W. Naylor Mill Road crossing over MD Route 50 Bypass

● Motorcade will pass the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Department

● Cross MD Route 13 onto E. Naylor Mill Road

● Right on Zion Road

● Left on Beaglin Park Drive

● Estimated arrival at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church by 8:45 a.m.

Road Closures:

● Beaglin Park Drive between Old Ocean City Road (Route 346) and Ocean Gateway (US Route 50

Business) will be closed starting at 4:00 a.m.

● Westbound U.S. Route 50 between Route 589 and Friendship Road in Berlin will be closed starting at

2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., pending the length of the processional motorcade. Follow @MDSP on Twitter and visit https://chart.maryland.gov/ for traffic updates.

There will be electronic sign boards on Old Ocean City Road and Ocean Gateway alerting the general public of the funeral. Troopers, deputies, and police officers will be at various intersections directing traffic into the venue.

At the conclusion of the funeral, there will be an escort of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard to Sunset Cemetery in Berlin, Worcester County Maryland. The motorcade will travel the following route where there will be temporary road closures:

● Left onto Beaglin Park Drive

● Left onto MD Route 50 Business

● Travel EB on MD Route 50 crossing from Wicomico County into Worcester County

● Left onto Seahawk Road (Berlin)

● Right onto Grays Corner Road

● Right into Sunset Cemetery