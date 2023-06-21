Wicomico Habitat Receives Substantial Donation of Appliances from University Park Apartments

The Capstone On-Campus Management (COCM) that manages the University Park Apartments at Salisbury University has decided to upgrade every appliance within the Apartments, and with that decision, also donated 109 kitchen sets worth of appliances they no longer needed to the ReStore of Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County. Director of Wicomico Habitat’s ReStore–Lee Wise said they are truly grateful to the Capstone On-Campus Management for donating the appliances to support low-income families.