Wicomico Health Officials Announce 6th Positive Coronavirus Case

The Wicomico County Health Department has confirmed a 6th positive coronavirus case. This is a man in his 50s – and the health department is continuing to trace those who have been in contact with this and the other confirmed cases. Wicomico Heath Department in partnership with PRMC and the Somerset County Health Department are operating a Covid-19 Call Center – 410-912-6889 which is open from 8am to 6pm 7 days a week.