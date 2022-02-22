Wicomico Public Schools Address MD State Dept of Education Mask Vote

Earlier Tuesday, the Maryland State Board of Education voted to rescind its emergency regulation requiring masks in school facilities effective March 1st. The masking regulation remains in effect for now, however, because the next step at the state level would be a vote by the General Assembly’s joint committee on Administrative, Executive & Legislative Review to rescind the emergency regulation it adopted. In voting to rescind the statewide masking requirement, the State Board said it felt that conditions had changed enough for the decision on masks to return to local school systems.

Shortly thereafter, Wicomico Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Donna Hanlin released a statement: “Based on the trends in Wicomico County’s COVID-19 health metrics, the time is right for Wicomico County Public Schools to be mask optional for students and adults once the state emergency regulation on masking is lifted. We will update our families and staff on next steps as soon as the joint legislative committee votes”, said Hanlin.

In a phone and email message going out to student families and staff on Tuesday evening, Superintendent Hanlin added, “Please remember that masks are just one part of a multilayered mitigation strategy designed to keep our schools open for in-person learning during this school year. Should masks become optional, other measures such as frequent hand washing and sanitizing, physical distancing, and regular cleaning and disinfecting in schools will remain in effect. Also, the requirement for masks on school transportation and all public transportation is a CDC rule; masks would still be required on buses as that rule has not changed.”

The goal for Wicomico County Public Schools since last summer has been to keep the school doors open for safe, healthy, in-person learning throughout this academic year. With today’s actions at the state level, along with improving health metrics in the local community, it will soon make it possible to continue working to meet that goal without the requirement to wear masks. Wicomico Public Schools looks forward to updating everyone as soon as the final decision is made at the state level and will share more specifics at that time.