Wicomico River Dredge Plan Highlighted In Virtual Session

A plan to conduct maintenance dredging on the Wicomico River will be detailed at a virtual public meeting, hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The dredging plan, the cycle and timeline as well as information on the Deal Island Wildlife Management Area placement site selection will be presented.

The session is tonight (Wednesday) between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and can be accessed by WebEx or phone.

Virtual Public Meeting Details:

WebEx

Link: https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m892a05ff8110a9d5e291eb524e73dead

Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 6 p.m.

Meeting number: 199 802 7994

Password: WXqmk7hX8?3

Join by video system

Dial [email protected]

You can also dial 207.182.190.20, and enter your meeting number

Phone

+1-844-800-2712 US Toll Free

+1-669-234-1177 US Toll

Access code: 199 802 7994

For more information, please go to the Wicomico River Maintenance Dredging project webpage:

https://nab.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Wicomico-River-Maintenance-Dredging-Project/

“We are excited about the opportunity to couple the execution of our navigation mission with this restoration endeavor,” Danielle Szimanski, USACE, Wicomico River project manager said. “This project will contribute to protecting environmental habitat and expanding public access within the Chesapeake Bay watershed, while also continuing maintenance dredging to ensure vessels can continue safely carrying fuel, materials and agricultural supplies to and from Eastern Shore communities. It’s a win-win.”

Dredging is expected to conclude in early 2022.