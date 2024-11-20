Wicomico Schools Boundary Study: Draft Options to be Shared with the Public Nov. 21st, Feedback Open Until Dec. 9th

The 2024-2025 school boundary study process for Wicomico County Public Schools is now at the halfway point, and the next opportunity to attend a public meeting and review two draft options for boundary changes is this Thursday, Nov. 21st. Two public information meetings will be held. At those meetings, the draft boundary changes will be reviewed and displayed on maps. The boundary study process focuses on elementary school attendance areas, and related secondary school feeder patterns, to see where adjustments might help balance enrollment and relieve overcrowding.

The times and locations of the public information meetings will be:

4 p.m. at Salisbury Middle School

6 p.m. at Prince Street Elementary School. The meeting at Prince Street will have Spanish and Haitian Creole interpreters available, and this meeting will also be livestreamed and recorded for later viewing.

Following the meetings this Thursday, an online survey will be open through Dec. 9th to gather feedback on the two draft options. Links to the surveys will be available starting Thursday evening.

Additional Information:

If you would like to know whether your address is included in one or both of the draft options for boundary changes, please visit the interactive Webmap on the WCPS School Boundary web page, www.wcpsboundarystudy.org. You can also go directly to the Webmap at https://croppermap.com/wicomico/. Put in your street address and hit Enter to see the school attendance areas for your address under each draft option. You may need to clear your browser history to see the current draft options.

If you’d like to see exactly how to access and use the interactive Webmap, please view this video: https://youtu.be/QjdgIdL3BgM

As a reminder, the boundary study process focuses on elementary school attendance areas, and related secondary school feeder patterns, to see where adjustments might help balance enrollment and relieve overcrowding. Please note that addresses in the Delmar Elementary attendance area are not part of this boundary study due to the Bi-State Agreement.

Wicomico County Public Schools encourages everyone to review the two draft options for school boundary changes, attend one of the meetings, review the draft options on the website, and provide input through the survey link that will be live as of Thursday.

Once the new year begins, there will be additional opportunities to learn more as a school boundary change recommendation is made to the Board of Education and the Board holds a public hearing Jan. 14. A final vote is planned for Feb. 11, with any school boundary changes taking effect for the 2025-2026 school year.