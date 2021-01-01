Wicomico Schools Overhaul ‘Snow Day’ Policy

A snow day will no longer be a snow day in Wicomico County.

School officials have adopted a new inclement weather policy that transitions Wicomico County Public Schools students to fully virtual instruction on days when snow or other bad weather might otherwise cancel or delay classes. According to the district, students online would follow the same schedule as they would for a hybrid, in-person day if weather becomes a factor.

Wicomico Schools officials said this new procedure will allow for earlier decisions and more time for families and students to adjust.

A day off could still result if a weather event results in widespread power outages or internet disruption.