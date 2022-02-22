Wicomico Schools Take Next Steps In Superintendent Search

Formal applications can now be filed by candidates who are interested in becoming the new Wicomico County Superintendent of Schools.

Superintendent Dr. Donna Hanlin announced in November that she will retire June 30th, 2022, after a career of more than 43 years in education. Wicomico County Board of Education Chairman N. Eugene “Gene” Malone Jr. said the board had contracted with the Maryland Association of Boards of Education to guide the search process.

Application materials are now on the MABE website, www.mabe.org.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by March 23rd. Interviews with finalists will be conducted in April and / or May, and the board plans to announce the new superintendent in late May or early June.

Any questions regarding the search process should be directed to Dr. Terry Greenwood, MABE search consultant, at tgreenwood@mabe.org.

According to Wicomico County Public Schools, results of a stakeholder survey that was conducted in January were taken into account as the board developed the characteristics and qualifications that would be considered for a new superintendent.

For more information, please visit www.wcboe.org.