Wicomico Schools to Hold Open Houses Ahead of 2024-2025 School Year

As kids get ready to head back to school, Wicomico schools will hold open houses on Aug. 27th at secondary schools and Aug. 28th at elementary schools in preparation for the opening of the 2024-2025 school year on Tuesday, September 3rd for most students. You’ll find the list of scheduled Open Houses and locations below. Schools will send out student school-year information letters on August 16th, with open house information included with this welcome letter. Students and families may also visit www.wicomicoschools.org for information on school leadership teams, the 2024-2025 school calendar and other important information.

Additional Information from Wicomico County Public Schools:

Please note that all open house events will be held on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 except: NexGen STEM Program Back-to-School Meeting Monday, Aug. 26; Wicomico Evening High Back-to-School Night Wednesday, Sept. 11; and English Language Support Center Back-to-School Night/Family Night in early fall on a date to be determined.

Tuesday, August 27: Middle School and High School Open Houses

Pittsville Elementary and Middle: On Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 4-6 p.m., the administration,

faculty, staff, and PTA of Pittsville Elementary and Middle will welcome all students and their

families to a new school year during a Back-to-School Open House. Parents are asked to bring

their completed Student Personal Data & Emergency Record form with them to the open

house. Principal Kris Gosnell, Assistant Principal Marie Baker, and the entire staff are excited to

see our new and returning students and families.

School supply list

School phone: 410-677-5811

School email: pittsville@mywcps.org

Web page: https://pems.wicomicoschools.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wcboepems

Bennett Middle: Back to School Night will be on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 4-6 p.m. The

administration, faculty and staff look forward to seeing students and families as we get ready to

start another legendary school year. Students will receive their schedule at the back-to-school

event. Please return the completed Student Personal Data & Enrollment Information Form.

Come meet the teachers, staff, and the BMS leadership team: Principal Erin Nathan, Assistant

Principals Vera Reed and Johanna Duncan, and Deans of Students Daniel Menear and Heather

Smith.

School phone: 410-677-5140

School email: bms@mywcps.org

Web page: https://bms.wicomicoschools.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bennettmiddleschool

Mardela Middle & High: All Mardela Middle & High students are invited to attend the MMHS

Back to School Night on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 4-6 p.m. Parents are asked to bring their

completed Student Personal Data & Emergency Record form to the Back-to-School Night. At

this event, you will be able to pick up your student’s schedule, show your Warrior Pride by

purchasing spirit wear from our Athletics Boosters, and pick up the 2023-2024 yearbook if you

paid for one last year. The MMHS leadership team of Principal Liza Hastings, Assistant Principals

Nancy Guillemart and Dr. Doreen Nolan, and Dean of Students Joseph Hallman is eager to see

everyone.

School phone: 410-677-5142

School email: mmhs@mywcps.org

Web page: https://mmhs.wicomicoschools.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wcboemmhs

Salisbury Middle: On Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 5-7 p.m., the Salisbury Middle administration,

faculty, staff, and PTA will welcome SMS students and their families to a new school year during

a Back-to-School Open House. Parents may turn in information from the back-to-school

invitation packet any time up to and including the night of the open house. Once these

documents have been accepted, the student is eligible to receive his/her schedule for the

school year. Come chat with new and returning members of the SMS leadership team: Principal

Terance Dunn, Assistant Principals Jen Mudd and Brent Lewis, and Deans of Students Michael

Morris and Rachel Thompson (formerly an SMS NexGen STEM teacher). Please note that for

NexGen STEM Program students and their parents and guardians, the Back to School Meeting

for all grade levels will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26. In this meeting format, expectations

for all three grade levels of NexGen will be reviewed, followed by giving out of student

schedules, offering building tours, providing time for students and parents to walk through the

student’s schedule, and answering any questions.

School phone: 410-677-5149

School email: sms@mywcps.org

Web page: https://sms.wicomicoschools.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wcboesms

Wicomico Middle: On Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 4-6 p.m., the Wicomico Middle administration,

faculty, staff and PTA will welcome all students and their families to a new school year during

the Back-to-School Open House. Parents may turn in required documents from the Back-to-

School invitation packet the evening of the open house. Once these documents have been

accepted, the student is eligible to receive his/her schedule for the school year and Family

Portal information in the gym. Come out and meet teachers, staff and the 2024-2025 WMS

leadership team: Principal Jo A. Branham, new Assistant Principals Melissa Lasinski and Kimandi

Binns, and Deans of Students Babe Wilson and Bobby Smith. Please come to the auditorium at

5 p.m. for a brief presentation with the WMS Leadership Team.

School phone: 410-677-5145

School email: wms@mywcps.org

Web page: https://wms.wicomicoschools.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wcboewms

English Language Support Center (ELSC): A Back-to-School Night for the English Language

Support Center will be held in early fall. The ELSC leadership team of Principal Ms. Lavion

Bratten, Assistant Principal Devin Smith, and Deans of Students Tonto Corbin Jr. and Craig

Weaver can’t wait to welcome students when the new school year begins, and to meet families

later at the Back-to-School Night.

School phone: 410-677-4537

School email: ELSC@mywcps.org

Web page: https://www.wicomicoschools.org/o/elsc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WCPSEnglishLanguageSupportCenter

James M. Bennett High School: The evening of Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 5-7 p.m. is the PTSA

Open House Night at JMB for 9 th graders only. Students and families will meet in the JMB

cafeteria at 5 p.m. for a welcome meeting with PTSA and school administration and then

classroom visitation. JMB is excited to have everyone meet staff including the school’s returning

leadership team for 2024-2025: Principal Dr. Christel Savage, Assistant Principals Sarah Harmon,

Alison Dunn and Ron Greene, and Deans of Students Greg Lasinski and Matt Jones.

School phone: 410-677-5141

School email: jmb@mywcps.org

Web page: https://jmb.wicomicoschools.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wcboejmb

Parkside High: Parkside’s Back-to-School Night will be Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the school from 5-7

p.m., with an open house and classroom visitation for all students and their families to kick off

what will be an amazing year for the RAMFAM. Students will be able to pick up their schedules

that evening with a completed Student Personal Data & Enrollment Information Form. For

those who can’t attend our Back-to-School Night, we look forward to meeting our Parkside High

School Class of 2028 on Tuesday, Sept. 3 for Freshman Transition Day. We will welcome back

the Parkside High School classes of 2027, 2026 and 2025 on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The RAMFAM

is pleased to have everyone meet the whole staff including the 2024-2025 leadership team of

Principal Brian Briggs, Assistant Principals Carrie Reeve, Brittany Jackson and Scott Pegg (CTE),

and Deans of Students Jenna Williams and Robert Bates. See you soon RAMFAM!

School phone: 410-677-5143

School email: parkside@mywcps.org

Web page: https://phs.wicomicoschools.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wcboephs

CTE phone: 410-677-5144

CTE email: CTEparkside@mywcps.org

CTE web page: https://cte.wicomicoschools.org/o/cte

Wicomico High: The annual Freshman BBQ is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the

school. This event is for first-time 9th graders only. The event will take place outside the

auditorium/gym/lobby area located on the Glen Avenue side of the school. There will also be

tables set up for students families to visit to get information about some of the clubs and

organizations available at the school. Students attending the event will be able to pick up class

schedules once required school documents are turned in. (Schedules for all other students will

be available on Family Portal starting Aug. 27, and will be distributed on the first day of school

for upperclassmen, which is Wednesday, Sept. 4.) At the first-time freshmen event on Aug. 27,

tours will also be given, for any student who would like one. Come meet new and returning

people on WiHi’s leadership team: Principal Dr. Undrea Blake, Assistant Principals Tessa

Celeste, Steve Romano and Tonya Wilson (new), and Deans of Students Bradford Dalton, Tim

Skarda and Heather Sneeuwjagt (new).

School phone: 410-677-5146

School email: wihi@mywcps.org

Web page: https://wihi.wicomicoschools.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WicomicoHS

Choices Academy: Open house to welcome everyone back to school will be on Tuesday, Aug.

27 from 4-6 p.m. New Principal Matthew Brady, Assistant Principal Michael Beale and new

Dean of Students Leslie Tolley look forward to seeing everyone.

Choices phone: 410-677-5220

Choices email: choices@mywcps.org

Web page: https://choices.wicomicoschools.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChoicesAcademy

Wicomico Evening High School: Back-to-School Night will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from

4-6 pm. Registration for new Evening High School full-time enrollees for the fall semester is

currently open. Please see your school counselor for registration information. Fall term classes

begin Monday, Sept 16. The Evening High leadership team of Principal Lavion Bratten, Assistant

Principal Devin Smith, and Deans of Students Tonto Corbin Jr. and Craig Weaver looks forward

to seeing all of our students and staff this fall.

School phone: 410-677-4537

School email: ehs@mywcps.org

Web page: https://ehs.wicomicoschools.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WicomicoEveningHigh

Wednesday, Aug. 28: Elementary School Open Houses

Beaver Run Elementary: Beaver Run is excited for the 2024-2025 school year! The open house

for Beaver Run will be on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Families will be able enroll

in our School-Based Health Care Center, register for car rider tags and visit community vendors.

Teachers will be ready to meet their new students in their classrooms. Principal Curt Twilley,

new Beaver Run assistant principals Kamesha Miller, Erica Henkel and Julie Stevens (Early

Learning Transitions), and the whole staff can’t wait to see all of our students and families!

School supply list

School phone: 410-677-5101

School email: brs@mywcps.org

Web page: https://brs.wicomicoschools.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BeaverRunSchool

Charles H. Chipman Elementary: The Chipman School staff is excited to welcome our scholars

and families to the start of a wonderful school year. Based on parent and guardian feedback

over the past year, we are partnering with Glen Avenue Elementary to host an Open House

Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 5-7 p.m. at the Lake Street Park (across from Chipman). Chipman

families should contact Ms. Johnson ( shjohnson@mywcps.org ) about the Open House. Scholars

will enjoy socializing with peers and meeting their teachers, as well as new Principal (and

former assistant principal) Meeka McCoy and new Assistant Principal Allison Harrington. Please

mark your calendars for the Title I Back to School Night on Sept. 17. We are looking forward to

seeing you and your scholar. Please note: Classroom teachers will distribute a volunteer sign-up

sheet for families interested in providing snacks.

School supply list

School phone: 410-677-5814

School email: chipman@mywcps.org

Web page: https://ces.wicomicoschools.org/o/chipman

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wcboeces

Delmar Elementary: Delmar Elementary is excited to welcome all of our students back to

school. Please join us on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 4-6 p.m. for all students in Prekindergarten

to 4 th Grade. Students, parents and guardians are welcome to tour our school and interact with

our amazing school staff. Families will also have the opportunity to meet our school leadership

team: Principal Dr. Ryan Kessler, returning Assistant Principal Chris McLaughlin and, new to

Delmar, Assistant Principal Lauren Monroe. Parents will also have the chance to register for car

rider tags, walker tags, and gather their child’s supplies and back-to-school information packets.

We look forward to seeing everyone on Aug. 28.

School supply list

School phone: 410-677-5178

School email: delmarES@mywcps.org

Web page: https://des.wicomicoschools.org/ .

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wcboedes

East Salisbury Elementary: East Salisbury staff members are excited to welcome our scholars

back. Open House for ESS will be Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 4-6 p.m. Enjoy visiting your

scholar’s classrooms, meeting teachers, and picking up tags for car riders. ALL ESS Scholars will

receive a backpack filled with their school supplies! Backpacks can be picked up during the

Open House. Our East Salisbury leadership team is Principal Maria Wright, new Assistant

Principal Laura Miles and Dean of Students Pamela Slade. More information will be coming

home about additional Welcome Back to School activities in the Back-to-School letter.

School Phone: 410-677-5803

School email: ess@mywcps.org

Web page: https://ese.wicomicoschools.org .

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WCBOEese

Fruitland Primary: Open House Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 3:30-5 p.m. New Principal Parris Abt,

Assistant Principal Christina Murray, and the whole FPS team are excited to welcome our

students and families to the start of a wonderful school year. Students will have the chance to

socialize with their peers and meet their teachers. Parents will have the opportunity to learn

about teachers and the school's communication apps, as well as improve their home libraries.

We will set up tables for parents to register for our new afterschool program, Champions, and

to register for a car rider tag. More information will be shared in our back-to-school letter that

will be mailed on Aug. 16.

School Supply List

School phone: 410-677-5171

School email: fps@mywcps.org

Web page: https://fps.wicomicoschools.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wcboefps

Fruitland Intermediate School: Visit us on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 3-4:30 p.m., for our Back-

to-School Open House to meet teachers, administrators and staff members. Tour the school,

see your child’s classrooms and visit with us. Come see Fruitland Intermediate’s leadership

team of Principal Tara Parsons and Assistant Principal Tawanda Small. Sign up for

communication with teachers and register for car rider tags during this event.

School Supply List

School phone: 410-677-5805

School email: fis@mywcps.org

Web page: https://fis.wicomicoschools.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wcboefis

Glen Avenue Elementary: Glen Avenue Elementary staff members are excited to welcome our

scholars and families to the start of a wonderful school year. Based on parent and guardian

feedback, we are again partnering with Charles H. Chipman Elementary to host a joint Open

House Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 5-7 p.m. at the Lake Street Park (across from Chipman). Glen

Avenue families should contact Mrs. Beebe ( kbeebe@mywcps.org ) about the Open House.

Scholars will enjoy socializing with peers and meeting their teachers, as well as the returning

leadership team of Principal Michele McGoogan, Assistant Principal Twynette Binns and Dean

of Students Hannah Parr. We are looking forward to seeing you and your scholar. There is no

school supply list; thanks to Title 1 funds, we will once again be providing our scholars with all

school supplies so parents can focus on preparing their students with school clothing as we did

for the past two years.

School phone: 410-677-5806

School email: glen@mywcps.org

Web page: https://glen.wicomicoschools.org/o/glenavenue

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wcboeglen

North Salisbury Elementary: Wednesday, Aug. 28, open house event for all students from 3:30-

5:30 p.m. (Families that also have students in our partner school, West Salisbury Elementary,

can visit that school 4:30-6:30 p.m.) The strong relationship fostered between students, staff

and our NSS families begins with our open house events. During Open House, students and

their families will have the opportunity to participate in our fabulous Parent Teacher

Organization, visit with classroom teachers and teams, tour our wonderful school, receive login

information for Family Portal, learn about after-school care options, and more. North Salisbury

families will receive additional details on Open House activities with the mid-August welcome

letter. Principal Kimberly Pinhey, Assistant Principal Breonna Hopkins, Dean of Students Tiffany

Redden and the whole NSS team can’t wait to see everyone for another great school year.

School supply list

School phone: 410-677-5807

School email: nss@mywcps.org

Web page: https://nss.wicomicoschools.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wcboenss

Northwestern Elementary: Join us for the new school year at our Open House on Wednesday,

Aug. 28 from 4-6 p.m. Principal Aly Dargan and new Assistant Principal Kaytlin Curren are

thrilled to welcome all Northwestern students and families. This event is a fantastic opportunity

to meet our wonderful teachers and staff. Highlights: Pick up transportation tags (details in the

welcome letter to be sent Aug. 16), join the PTA, purchase a back-to-school pencil/message for

your child, enjoy popsicles with the principal and assistant principal, and connect with some

amazing community partners. We look forward to seeing you there!

School supply list

School phone: 410-677-5808

School email: northwestern@mywcps.org

Web page: https://nwe.wicomicoschools.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwesternElementary

Pemberton Elementary: On Wednesday, Aug. 28, Pemberton will have an Open House for all

grades from 3:30-5:30 p.m. During Open House, our families can meet our classroom teachers

and staff with the opportunity to review and update student transportation information.

Pemberton’s leadership team of Principal Valerie Morris, new Assistant Principal (and former

Dean of Students) Elizabeth Finch, new Dean of Students Lori Moreno, and all our teachers and

staff look forward to seeing everyone on Aug. 28.

School Supply List

School phone: 410-677-5809

School email: pemberton@mywcps.org

Web page: https://pes.wicomicoschools.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wcboepes

Pinehurst Elementary: Open House for Pinehurst Elementary School scholars and families will

be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 3-4:15 p.m. for Prekindergarten and Kindergarten, and

4:15-5:30 p.m. for grades 1-5. During the event families will have the opportunity to take a tour

of our newly renovated school, visit your scholar’s classroom, and register to become a

member of our PTA. More information regarding the event will be forthcoming. Pinehurst is

excited to have familiar faces in leadership roles this year: Principal Chelsea Seabrease,

Assistant Principal Madison O’Donnell and Dean of Students Jennifer Hill. All of our teachers

and staff members look forward to seeing our new and returning Pinehurst Panthers on Aug.

28.

School supply list in multiple languages

School phone: 410-677-5810

School email: pinehurst@mywcps.org

Web page: https://www.wicomicoschools.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pinehurstelementary

Prince Street Elementary: Open house at Prince Street Elementary is 4- 6 p.m. Wednesday,

Aug. 28. for all grade levels of scholars. Specific grade level times will be listed in the back-to-

school letter and are as follows: 4-4:30 p.m. Prekindergarten and 3 rd Grade, 4:30-5 p.m.

Kindergarten and 2 nd Grade, 5-5:30 p.m. 1 st Grade, 5:30-6 p.m. 4 th Grade and 5 th Grade. During

Open House you will have the opportunity to tour classrooms, and hear about attendance

procedures and our School Dismissal Manager to increase scholar safety. You can also purchase

a House shirt for $7. Prince Street is excited to have as its 2024-2025 leadership team Principal

Jason Miller, Assistant Principals Kim Waters and Sheree Douglas-Johnson, and new Dean of

Students John Wixted.

School supply list in English

School supply list in Spanish, Haitian Creole and Portuguese

School phone: 410-677-5813

School email: princestreet@mywcps.org

Web page: https://pse.wicomicoschools.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wcboepse

West Salisbury Elementary: Our school’s open house will be on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 4:30-

6:30 p.m. (Families that also have students in our partner school, North Salisbury Elementary,

can visit that school 3:30-5:30 p.m.) Come and meet your teachers, and visit with the entire

Tiger team for 2024-2025 including our new leadership team of Principal Antionette Perry,

Assistant Principal Dr. Keoshia Warner-Chaibou and Dean of Students Rene Morris.

School supply list

School phone: 410-677-5816

School email: wse@mywcps.org

Web page: https://wse.wicomicoschools.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wcboewse

Westside Primary: The administration, faculty and staff would like to welcome our parents and

students to attend our Open House on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Principal

Glendon Jones, new Dean of Students Dr. Rebekah Donovan, teachers and staff look forward to

seeing the smiling faces and excitement our students and parents will show when meeting their

teachers for the upcoming school year.

School Supply list

School phone: 410-677-5117

School email: wps@mywcps.org

Web page: https://wps.wicomicoschools.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wcboewps

Westside Intermediate: Wednesday Aug. 28, Open House at Westside Intermediate 4-6 p.m.

for all grade levels. Westside Intermediate’s leadership team of Principal Christina Stewart and

Assistant Principal Heather Cherry, teachers and staff are excited to see students and parents

and guardians as we get ready for the 2024-2025 school year.

School supply list

School phone: 410-677-5118

School email: wis@mywcps.org

Web page: https://wis.wicomicoschools.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wcboewis

Willards Elementary: Wednesday, Aug. 28, new Principal (and former Assistant Principal)

Jennifer Rice and new Assistant Principal Mary Sartorio, along with teachers and staff, welcome

Willards Elementary School families to join us for our Back-to-School Open House. Doors will

open at 3:30 p.m., beginning with a PTA meeting, and will remain open until 5:30 p.m. Parents

and students are welcome to visit this year’s assigned teacher(s) and classrooms. We look

forward to seeing our Willards Elementary students and families at our Back-to-School Open

House and to a year full of fun with lots of learning!

School supply list

School phone: 410-677-5819

School email: willards@mywcps.org

Web page: https://wes.wicomicoschools.org

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/WillardsElementary

Key WCPS Dates for Start of the 2024-2025 School Year